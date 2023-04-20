Carlos Correa Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Red Sox - April 20
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Carlos Correa -- hitting .184 with two doubles, two home runs, five walks and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Boston Red Sox, with Tanner Houck on the mound, on April 20 at 1:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-5) against the Red Sox.
Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Carlos Correa At The Plate
- Correa is batting .200 with three doubles, two home runs and six walks.
- Correa has had a hit in eight of 14 games this year (57.1%), including multiple hits three times (21.4%).
- He has gone deep in two of 14 games played this season, and in 3.2% of his plate appearances.
- In four games this year (28.6%), Correa has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least one run four times this year (28.6%), including one multi-run game.
Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|2
|GP
|12
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (58.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (33.3%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
- The Red Sox have a 5.20 team ERA that ranks 24th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Red Sox surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (28 total, 1.5 per game).
- Houck (2-0) takes the mound for the Red Sox in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 4.50 ERA in 14 2/3 innings pitched, with 15 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance -- in relief on Wednesday -- the right-hander threw 2/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins while surrendering hits.
- The 26-year-old has put up a 4.50 ERA and 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings in three games this season, while giving up a batting average of .240 to his opponents.
