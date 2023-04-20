Byron Buxton Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Red Sox - April 20
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
After going 1-for-4 with a double in his most recent game, Byron Buxton and the Minnesota Twins take on the Boston Red Sox (who will start Tanner Houck) at 1:35 PM ET on Thursday.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.
Byron Buxton Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Byron Buxton At The Plate
- Buxton is batting .226 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and seven walks.
- Buxton has recorded a hit in 10 of 17 games this year (58.8%), including four multi-hit games (23.5%).
- He has hit a home run in two of 17 games played this year, and in 2.9% of his plate appearances.
- In three games this season (17.6%), Buxton has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 10 of 17 games (58.8%), including multiple runs twice.
Byron Buxton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|11
|5 (83.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (45.5%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (27.3%)
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (54.5%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (9.1%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 9.5 K/9, the sixth-best in MLB.
- The Red Sox have a 5.20 team ERA that ranks 24th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Red Sox give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (28 total, 1.5 per game).
- Houck (2-0 with a 4.50 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Red Sox, his fourth of the season.
- In his last appearance -- out of the bullpen on Wednesday -- the right-hander threw 2/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins while surrendering hits.
- The 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.50, with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opposing hitters have a .240 batting average against him.
