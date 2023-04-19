Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins (10-7) will visit Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox (9-9) at Fenway Park on Wednesday, April 19, with a start time of 7:10 PM ET.

The Twins are -135 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Red Sox (+110). A 9-run total is listed for this contest.

Twins vs. Red Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Probable Pitchers: Joe Ryan - MIN (3-0, 2.84 ERA) vs Corey Kluber - BOS (0-3, 6.92 ERA)

Twins vs. Red Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Twins vs. Red Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins have won eight of the nine games they've played as favorites this season.

The Twins have won all five games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for Minnesota.

The Twins played three of their last 10 games as a moneyline favorite, and won all of them.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Minnesota and its opponents combined to hit the over three times.

The Red Sox have been victorious in two of the seven contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Red Sox have yet to win this season when listed as an underdog of +110 or worse on the moneyline this season.

The Red Sox have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 2-5 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Twins vs. Red Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Carlos Correa 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+185) Byron Buxton 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+145) Max Kepler 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+165) Nick Gordon 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+175) Jose Miranda 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+170)

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2000 10th 1st

