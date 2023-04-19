Trevor Larnach -- batting .156 with a double, four walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Boston Red Sox, with Corey Kluber on the hill, on April 19 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Red Sox.

Trevor Larnach Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Fenway Park

Red Sox Starter: Corey Kluber

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Trevor Larnach At The Plate

Larnach is batting .237 with a double, a triple, a home run and nine walks.

Larnach has reached base via a hit in nine games this year (of 17 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.

He has hit a long ball in one of 17 games, and in 1.4% of his plate appearances.

In seven games this year, Larnach has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored at least once five times this year (29.4%), including one multi-run game.

Trevor Larnach Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 11 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (54.5%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (27.3%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (36.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (9.1%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (45.5%)

