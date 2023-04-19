The Minnesota Timberwolves are 8.5-point underdogs heading into Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena on Wednesday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on TNT, ALT, and BSN. The Nuggets hold a 1-0 lead in the series. The matchup has an over/under of 221.5.

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: TNT, ALT, and BSN

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nuggets -8.5 221.5

Timberwolves Betting Records & Stats

Minnesota's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 221.5 points in 52 of 82 outings.

The average over/under for Minnesota's outings this season is 231.6, 10.1 more points than this game's point total.

Minnesota has a 38-43-0 record against the spread this season.

The Timberwolves have won in 21, or 48.8%, of the 43 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

This season, Minnesota has won one of its four games when it is the underdog by at least +280 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Minnesota has a 26.3% chance of walking away with the win.

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 221.5 % of Games Over 221.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nuggets 58 70.7% 115.8 231.6 112.5 228.3 229.9 Timberwolves 52 63.4% 115.8 231.6 115.8 228.3 231.1

Additional Timberwolves Insights & Trends

Minnesota has gone 6-4 in its last 10 games, with a 5-5 record against the spread during that span.

Three of the Timberwolves' last 10 outings have hit the over.

In 2022-23 against the spread, Minnesota has a lower winning percentage at home (.415, 17-23-0 record) than away (.512, 21-20-0).

The Timberwolves' 115.8 points per game are just 3.3 more points than the 112.5 the Nuggets give up to opponents.

Minnesota is 26-18 against the spread and 29-16 overall when it scores more than 112.5 points.

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Betting Splits

Nuggets and Timberwolves Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Nuggets 45-37 10-13 38-44 Timberwolves 38-43 2-2 37-45

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Point Insights

Nuggets Timberwolves 115.8 Points Scored (PG) 115.8 12 NBA Rank (PPG) 12 30-12 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 26-18 38-4 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 29-16 112.5 Points Allowed (PG) 115.8 8 NBA Rank (PAPG) 18 36-14 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 26-16 41-9 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 30-13

