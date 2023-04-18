Willi Castro is available when the Minnesota Twins take on Chris Sale and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since April 18, when he went 0-for-3 against the Yankees.

Willi Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Fenway Park

Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Willi Castro At The Plate

Castro is hitting .118 with a double.

In eight games played this season, Castro has had one game with a hit, and he had multiple hits that day.

In eight games played this year, he has not hit a home run.

Castro has driven in a run in one game this year.

He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.

Willi Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 5 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings