Willi Castro is available when the Minnesota Twins take on Chris Sale and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since April 18, when he went 0-for-3 against the Yankees.

Willi Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Willi Castro At The Plate

  • Castro is hitting .118 with a double.
  • In eight games played this season, Castro has had one game with a hit, and he had multiple hits that day.
  • In eight games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
  • Castro has driven in a run in one game this year.
  • He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.

Willi Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 5
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 9.4 K/9, the eighth-best in the league.
  • The Red Sox have a 5.07 team ERA that ranks 24th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Red Sox surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (24 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Sale gets the start for the Red Sox, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with an 11.25 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 12 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance -- out of the bullpen on Monday -- the left-hander threw 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels while surrendering hits.
  • The 34-year-old has put together an 11.25 ERA and 14.2 strikeouts per nine innings across three games this season, while allowing a batting average of .327 to his opponents.
