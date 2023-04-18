Willi Castro Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Red Sox - April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Willi Castro is available when the Minnesota Twins take on Chris Sale and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.
He is back in action for the first time since April 18, when he went 0-for-3 against the Yankees.
Willi Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Willi Castro At The Plate
- Castro is hitting .118 with a double.
- In eight games played this season, Castro has had one game with a hit, and he had multiple hits that day.
- In eight games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
- Castro has driven in a run in one game this year.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.
Willi Castro Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|5
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 9.4 K/9, the eighth-best in the league.
- The Red Sox have a 5.07 team ERA that ranks 24th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Red Sox surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (24 total, 1.4 per game).
- Sale gets the start for the Red Sox, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with an 11.25 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 12 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance -- out of the bullpen on Monday -- the left-hander threw 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels while surrendering hits.
- The 34-year-old has put together an 11.25 ERA and 14.2 strikeouts per nine innings across three games this season, while allowing a batting average of .327 to his opponents.
