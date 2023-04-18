Michael A. Taylor Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Red Sox - April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Minnesota Twins and Michael A. Taylor, who went 1-for-3 last time out, battle Chris Sale and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Yankees.
Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Michael A. Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor leads Minnesota with 15 hits, batting .268 this season with five extra-base hits.
- Taylor is batting .412 with two homers during his last games and is on a six-game hitting streak.
- Taylor has picked up a hit in 68.8% of his 16 games this year, with multiple hits in 25.0% of them.
- In 16 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- In three games this year (18.8%), Taylor has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once four times this season (25.0%), including one multi-run game.
Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|10
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (80.0%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (10.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (20.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (10.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (10.0%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks eighth in the league.
- The Red Sox have a 5.07 team ERA that ranks 24th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Red Sox give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (24 total, 1.4 per game).
- Sale (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Red Sox in his fourth start of the season. He's put together an 11.25 ERA in 12 2/3 innings pitched, with 19 strikeouts.
- The lefty last appeared in relief on Monday, when he threw 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels while giving up hits.
- The 34-year-old has put up an ERA of 11.25, with 14.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents have a .327 batting average against him.
