Max Kepler Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Red Sox - April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Max Kepler (coming off going 0-for-3) and the Minnesota Twins face the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Chris Sale. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Yankees.
Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Max Kepler? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Max Kepler At The Plate
- Kepler is hitting .091 with a home run and a walk.
- Once in six games this season, Kepler produced a hit, and he had multiple hits in that game.
- He has homered in one of six games, and in 4.3% of his plate appearances.
- Kepler has driven in a run in one game this year.
- He has scored a run in one of six games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|0
|GP
|6
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 9.4 K/9, the eighth-best in the league.
- The Red Sox have the 24th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.07).
- Red Sox pitchers combine to allow 24 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in baseball).
- Sale makes the start for the Red Sox, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with an 11.25 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 12 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Monday when the lefty tossed 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels while giving up hits.
- In three games this season, the 34-year-old has amassed an ERA of 11.25, with 14.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .327 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.