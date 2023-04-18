Jose Miranda -- batting .268 with two doubles, a walk and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Boston Red Sox, with Chris Sale on the mound, on April 18 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Yankees.

Jose Miranda Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale

Chris Sale TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Jose Miranda At The Plate

Miranda has two doubles and five walks while hitting .226.

Miranda has reached base via a hit in 10 games this season (of 16 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.

In 16 games played this season, he has not homered.

Miranda has driven in a run in five games this year (31.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in three games this year (18.8%), but has had no multi-run games.

Jose Miranda Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 10 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (60.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (30.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (40.0%)

