Game 1 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at T-Mobile Arena showcases the Vegas Golden Knights and the Winnipeg Jets playing at 9:30 PM on Tuesday, April 18 ET, airing on ESPN2, SNW, TVAS2, and SportsNet RM. The Golden Knights have -150 odds on the moneyline against the Jets (+130).

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Ahead of this matchup, here is who we predict to bring home the win in Tuesday's NHL Playoffs First Round action.

Golden Knights vs. Jets Predictions for Tuesday

Our computer model for this contest calls for a final score of Golden Knights 4, Jets 2.

Moneyline Pick: Golden Knights (-150)

Golden Knights (-150) Computer Predicted Total: 5.9

5.9 Computer Predicted Spread: Golden Knights (-1.7)

Check out the latest odds for this game and place your bets with DraftKings.

Golden Knights Splits and Trends

The Golden Knights have a 51-22-9 record overall, with a 13-9-22 record in contests that have required overtime.

In the 33 games Vegas has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 20-8-5 record (good for 45 points).

The 10 times this season the Golden Knights finished a game with just one goal, they went 1-7-2 (four points).

Vegas has scored exactly two goals in 19 games this season (4-10-5 record, 13 points).

The Golden Knights have scored three or more goals 51 times, and are 46-3-2 in those games (to register 94 points).

In the 26 games when Vegas has recorded a single power-play goal, it went 18-7-1 to record 37 points.

When it has outshot its opponent, Vegas is 27-7-5 (59 points).

The Golden Knights have been outshot by opponents in 37 games, going 20-14-3 to register 43 points.

Jets Splits and Trends

The Jets have earned a record of 10-3-13 in overtime contests on their way to an overall mark of 46-33-3.

In the 25 games Winnipeg has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 34 points.

This season the Jets scored only one goal in 15 games and they finished 0-14-1 in those matchups.

Winnipeg has earned 13 points (6-9-1 record) this season when scoring exactly two goals .

The Jets have scored three or more goals 45 times, earning 81 points from those matchups (40-4-1).

This season, Winnipeg has capitalized on a single power-play goal in 29 games and registered 34 points with a record of 17-12-0.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Winnipeg is 24-13-1 (49 points).

The Jets' opponents have had more shots in 42 games. The Jets finished 22-18-2 in those matchups (46 points).

Golden Knights Rank Golden Knights AVG Jets AVG Jets Rank 14th 3.26 Goals Scored 3 21st 11th 2.74 Goals Allowed 2.73 10th 15th 31.6 Shots 30.3 21st 13th 31 Shots Allowed 30.3 10th 18th 20.3% Power Play % 19.3% 22nd 19th 77.4% Penalty Kill % 82.4% 7th

Put your picks to the test and bet with DraftKings.

Golden Knights vs. Jets Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN2, SNW, TVAS2, and SportsNet RM

ESPN2, SNW, TVAS2, and SportsNet RM Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.