The Minnesota Twins and Carlos Correa, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, battle Chris Sale and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Yankees.

Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Chris Sale TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Carlos Correa At The Plate

Correa has three doubles, two home runs and four walks while batting .208.

Correa has gotten a hit in seven of 12 games this season (58.3%), including three multi-hit games (25.0%).

He has gone deep in two of 12 games played this season, and in 3.8% of his plate appearances.

Correa has driven in a run in three games this season (25.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least one run four times this year (33.3%), including one multi-run game.

Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 2 GP 10 1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (60.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (30.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (40.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (30.0%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings