Stars vs. Wild: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs First Round Game 1
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
On Monday the Minnesota Wild go on the road to play the Dallas Stars for Game 1 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, starting at 9:30 PM ET on . The Wild are the underdog (+130) in this game against the Stars (-150).
Stars vs. Wild Game Info
- When: Monday, April 17, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel:
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Stars (-150)
|Wild (+130)
|-
Stars Betting Insights
- The Stars have compiled a 38-20 record when favored on the moneyline this season.
- Dallas has gone 26-12 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -150 or shorter (68.4% win percentage).
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the Stars have an implied win probability of 60.0%.
Wild Betting Insights
- The Wild have won six, or 30.0%, of the 20 games they have played while the underdog this season.
- This season Minnesota has won four of its 11 games, or 36.4%, when it's the underdog by at least +130 on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win by the Wild, based on the moneyline, is 43.5%.
Stars vs. Wild Rankings
|Stars Total (Rank)
|Wild Total (Rank)
|281 (7th)
|Goals
|239 (23rd)
|215 (3rd)
|Goals Allowed
|219 (6th)
|64 (5th)
|Power Play Goals
|54 (15th)
|40 (3rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|46 (12th)
Stars Advanced Stats
- In Dallas' past 10 games, it went over twice.
- In the past 10 games, the Stars have scored one more goal per game than their season average.
- The Stars create the seventh-most goals in the league, averaging 3.4 per game for a total of 281 this season.
- The Stars are ranked third in league action for the fewest goals against this season, having given up 215 total goals (2.6 per game).
- The team's goal differential is fourth-best in the league at +66.
Wild Advanced Stats
- The Wild and their opponents hit the total on just one occasion over Minnesota's past 10 contests.
- During their last 10 games, the Wild and their opponents are averaging 7.1 goals, 0.6 goals lower than their season-long per-game average.
- The Wild have the NHL's 23rd-ranked scoring offense (239 total goals, 2.9 per game).
- The Wild have given up 2.7 goals per game, 219 total, the sixth-fewest among NHL teams.
- They have a +20 goal differential, which ranks 14th in the league.
