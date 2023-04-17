The Carolina Hurricanes ready for the opening game of the NHL Playoffs First Round Monday against the New York Islanders, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2, SN360, and TVAS2.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

You can watch the Islanders-Hurricanes matchup on ESPN2, SN360, and TVAS2.

Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Monday, April 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN2, SN360, and TVAS2
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Hurricanes vs. Islanders Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
4/2/2023 Hurricanes Islanders 2-1 CAR
1/21/2023 Islanders Hurricanes 5-2 CAR
12/10/2022 Islanders Hurricanes 3-0 CAR
10/28/2022 Hurricanes Islanders 6-2 NYI

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

  • Defensively, the Hurricanes have been one of the stingiest units in league play, conceding 210 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank second.
  • The Hurricanes' 262 total goals (3.2 per game) make them the 15th-ranked scoring team in the league.
  • In their last 10 games, the Hurricanes have gone 5-5-0 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.
  • Over on the defensive side, the Hurricanes have given up 2.3 goals per game (23 total) over those 10 outings.
  • They have averaged 2.5 goals per game (25 total) over that time.

Hurricanes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Martin Necas 82 28 43 71 65 45 45.2%
Sebastian Aho 75 36 32 68 63 63 51.4%
Brent Burns 82 18 42 60 52 55 100%
Andrei Svechnikov 64 23 32 55 49 35 44.4%
Jesperi Kotkaniemi 82 18 24 42 48 29 51.4%

Islanders Stats & Trends

  • The Islanders have one of the top defenses in the league, giving up 217 total goals (2.6 per game), fifth in the league.
  • The Islanders have 242 goals this season (3.0 per game), 22nd in the NHL.
  • Over the past 10 contests, the Islanders have gone 5-4-1 (70.0% of possible points).
  • Defensively, the Islanders have given up 21 goals (2.1 per game) in those 10 outings.
  • They have averaged 2.7 goals per game (27 total) over that stretch.

Islanders Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Brock Nelson 82 36 39 75 40 48 47.2%
Bo Horvat 79 38 32 70 37 38 56.9%
Mathew Barzal 58 14 37 51 68 48 35.6%
Anders Lee 82 28 22 50 35 25 54%
Noah Dobson 78 13 36 49 49 39 -

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.