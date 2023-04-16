Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees (9-6) will host Byron Buxton and the Minnesota Twins (10-5) at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, April 16, with a start time of 1:35 PM ET.

The Twins are +135 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the Yankees (-160). The matchup's over/under has been set at 7 runs.

Twins vs. Yankees Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Time: 1:35 PM ET

TV: YES

Location: The Bronx, New York

Venue: Yankee Stadium

Probable Pitchers: Gerrit Cole - NYY (3-0, 1.40 ERA) vs Pablo Lopez - MIN (1-0, 1.35 ERA)

Twins vs. Yankees Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Have the desire to wager on the Twins' game versus the Yankees but aren't sure how to get started? We're here to help. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Twins (+135) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Twins to defeat the Yankees with those odds, and the Twins emerge with the victory, you'd get back $23.50.

Twins vs. Yankees Betting Trends and Insights

The Yankees have won nine, or 64.3%, of the 14 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Yankees have a 4-2 record (winning 66.7% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -160 or shorter.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for New York.

The Yankees were the moneyline favorite in nine of their last 10 games, and they went 6-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), New York combined with its opponents to go over the total four times.

The Twins have been chosen as underdogs in six games this year and have walked away with the win two times (33.3%) in those games.

The Twins have played as an underdog of +135 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

In five games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by oddsmakers, the Twins had a record of 2-3.

In the last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times.

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2500 13th 1st

