The Minnesota Twins and Trevor Larnach, who went 1-for-4 with a double last time out, battle Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Yankees.

Trevor Larnach Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
  • TV Channel: YES
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Trevor Larnach At The Plate

  • Larnach is hitting .255 with a double, a triple, a home run and eight walks.
  • Larnach has reached base via a hit in nine games this season (of 15 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.
  • He has homered in one game this season.
  • In seven games this season, Larnach has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored at least one run five times this season (33.3%), including one multi-run game.

Trevor Larnach Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 9
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (66.7%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (33.3%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (44.4%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (55.6%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Yankees pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB.
  • The Yankees have a 3.25 team ERA that ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Yankees pitchers combine to give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (13 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Cole (3-0) takes the mound for the Yankees in his fourth start of the season. He has a 1.40 ERA in 19 1/3 innings pitched, with 22 strikeouts.
  • In his last appearance on Tuesday, the right-hander threw seven innings against the Cleveland Guardians, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • The 32-year-old ranks 10th in ERA (1.40), 13th in WHIP (.931), and 23rd in K/9 (10.2) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
