Taurean Prince could make a big impact for the Minnesota Timberwolves at 10:30 PM on Sunday against the Denver Nuggets in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Prince, in his last time out, had 18 points in a 113-108 win over the Pelicans.

With prop bets available for Prince, let's dive into some stats and trends to assist you in making good predictions.

Taurean Prince Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 9.1 11.5 Rebounds 2.5 2.4 2.8 Assists -- 1.6 1.3 PRA -- 13.1 15.6 PR -- 11.5 14.3 3PM 1.5 1.4 1.7



Taurean Prince Insights vs. the Nuggets

Prince is responsible for attempting 5.3% of his team's field goal attempts this season with seven per game.

Prince is averaging 3.6 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 7.1% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

The Timberwolves average the seventh-most possessions per game with 104. His opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the slowest tempos with 99.5 possessions per contest.

Conceding 112.5 points per game, the Nuggets are the eighth-ranked squad in the NBA defensively.

On the glass, the Nuggets have allowed 40.8 rebounds per contest, which is best in the NBA.

Giving up 25.7 assists per game, the Nuggets are the 15th-ranked team in the league.

Allowing 11.4 made 3-pointers per game, the Nuggets are the third-ranked squad in the league.

Taurean Prince vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/7/2023 19 5 0 1 0 0 2 2/5/2023 26 9 4 2 1 1 1 1/18/2023 32 14 4 1 2 1 1

