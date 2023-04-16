The Minnesota Twins and Michael A. Taylor, who went 1-for-3 last time in action, take on Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Yankees.

Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole

TV Channel: YES

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +260)

Michael A. Taylor At The Plate

Taylor has 14 hits, which leads Minnesota hitters this season, while batting .264 with five extra-base hits.

Taylor enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .444 with three homers.

Taylor has reached base via a hit in 10 games this year (of 15 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.

He has gone deep in two of 15 games played this season, and in 5.6% of his plate appearances.

Taylor has driven in a run in three games this season (20.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In four of 15 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 9 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (77.8%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (11.1%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (22.2%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (11.1%)

