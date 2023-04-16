The Miami Heat are 9.5-point underdogs heading into Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum on Sunday, starting at 5:30 PM ET on TNT. The matchup's over/under is 218.5.

Bucks vs. Heat Odds & Info

When: Sunday, April 16, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Sunday, April 16, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: TNT

Favorite Spread Over/Under Bucks -9.5 218.5

Bucks Betting Records & Stats

Milwaukee's 82 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 218.5 points 55 times.

Milwaukee has an average total of 230.2 in its games this year, 11.7 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Bucks' ATS record is 44-38-0 this season.

Milwaukee has won 54, or 81.8%, of the 66 games it has played as the favorite this season.

Milwaukee has a record of 16-3, a 84.2% win rate, when it's favored by -400 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 80% chance of a victory for the Bucks.

Heat Betting Records & Stats

Miami and its opponents have combined to score more than 218.5 points in 41 of 82 games this season.

Miami's matchups this season have a 219.3-point average over/under, 0.8 more points than this game's point total.

Miami's ATS record is 30-52-0 this season.

The Heat have been chosen as underdogs in 23 games this year and have walked away with the win seven times (30.4%) in those games.

Miami has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +325.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Miami has a 23.5% chance of pulling out a win.

Bucks vs. Heat Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 218.5 % of Games Over 218.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Bucks 55 67.1% 116.9 226.4 113.3 223.1 227.5 Heat 41 50% 109.5 226.4 109.8 223.1 219.6

Additional Bucks Insights & Trends

The Bucks have a 3-7 record against the spread while finishing 6-4 overall over their last 10 contests.

Seven of Bucks' past 10 outings have hit the over.

When playing at home, Milwaukee sports a better record against the spread (23-18-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (21-20-0).

The Bucks score 116.9 points per game, 7.1 more points than the 109.8 the Heat allow.

When Milwaukee puts up more than 109.8 points, it is 37-18 against the spread and 47-8 overall.

Additional Heat Insights & Trends

Miami has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall in its last 10 contests.

The Heat have hit the over in seven of their last 10 contests.

Against the spread, Miami has had better results away (16-25-0) than at home (14-27-0).

The Heat put up only 3.8 fewer points per game (109.5) than the Bucks allow (113.3).

Miami has put together a 13-12 ATS record and a 19-6 overall record in games it scores more than 113.3 points.

Bucks vs. Heat Betting Splits

Bucks and Heat Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Bucks 44-38 6-14 43-39 Heat 30-52 0-1 41-41

Bucks vs. Heat Point Insights

Bucks Heat 116.9 Points Scored (PG) 109.5 8 NBA Rank (PPG) 30 37-18 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 13-12 47-8 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 19-6 113.3 Points Allowed (PG) 109.8 14 NBA Rank (PAPG) 2 26-8 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 26-39 31-3 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 39-26

