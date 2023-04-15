Nick Gordon Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Yankees - April 15
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Minnesota Twins and Nick Gordon, who went 0-for-1 last time out, take on Domingo German and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Saturday at 1:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Yankees.
Nick Gordon Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Gordon? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Nick Gordon At The Plate
- Gordon has a double and a walk while batting .100.
- In three of 13 games this year, Gordon has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- He has not hit a home run in his 13 games this season.
- Gordon has not driven in a run this season.
- In three of 13 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nick Gordon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|7
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (14.3%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (14.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 9.7 K/9, the sixth-best in the league.
- The Yankees have the fourth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.41).
- Yankees pitchers combine to allow 13 home runs (0.9 per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
- German (0-1) makes the start for the Yankees, his third of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared in relief on Friday, when he threw 2/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins while giving up hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.