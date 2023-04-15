Michael A. Taylor -- batting .306 with a double, three home runs and seven RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the New York Yankees, with Domingo German on the mound, on April 15 at 1:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-3 against the Yankees.

Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán
  • TV Channel: YES
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Michael A. Taylor At The Plate

  • Taylor leads Minnesota in total hits (13) this season while batting .260 with five extra-base hits.
  • Taylor will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .368 with three homers over the course of his last outings.
  • Taylor has gotten at least one hit in 64.3% of his games this season (nine of 14), with more than one hit four times (28.6%).
  • In 14 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
  • Taylor has driven in a run in three games this season (21.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In four of 14 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 8
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (75.0%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (25.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (12.5%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 9.7 K/9, the sixth-best in MLB.
  • The Yankees' 3.41 team ERA ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Yankees pitchers combine to give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (13 total, 0.9 per game).
  • The Yankees will look to German (0-1) in his third start this season.
  • The righty last appeared in relief on Friday, when he threw 2/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins while giving up hits.
