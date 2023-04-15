Max Kepler Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Yankees - April 15
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Max Kepler is back in action for the Minnesota Twins against Domingo German and the New York YankeesApril 15 at 1:05 PM ET.
In his last action (on April 15 against the Marlins) he went 2-for-3 with a home run and an RBI.
Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Looking to place a prop bet on Max Kepler? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Max Kepler At The Plate (2022)
- Kepler hit .227 with 18 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 50 walks.
- Kepler got a base hit in 57 out of 115 games last season (49.6%), with at least two hits in 26 of those contests (22.6%).
- In eight of 115 games last year, he hit a long ball (7.0%). He went deep in 2% of his trips to the dish in 2022.
- In 25.2% of his games a year ago (29 of 115), Kepler plated a run. In nine of those games (7.8%) he recorded two or more RBIs, and he had three or more in four contests.
- He scored in 43 of 115 games last season (37.4%), including scoring more than once in 9.6% of his games (11 times).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|64
|GP
|51
|.213
|AVG
|.244
|.315
|OBP
|.327
|.356
|SLG
|.337
|18
|XBH
|10
|6
|HR
|3
|22
|RBI
|21
|41/31
|K/BB
|25/19
|1
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|64
|GP
|51
|30 (46.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|27 (52.9%)
|14 (21.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|12 (23.5%)
|24 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|19 (37.3%)
|5 (7.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (5.9%)
|14 (21.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|15 (29.4%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Yankees had a collective 9.1 K/9 last season, the fifth-best in the league.
- The Yankees had the third-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.31).
- Yankees pitchers combined to allow 157 home runs (one per game), the seventh-fewest in the big leagues.
- German (0-1) takes the mound for the Yankees to make his third start of the season.
- In his last appearance -- out of the bullpen on Friday -- the right-hander tossed 2/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins while surrendering hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.