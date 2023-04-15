After going 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBI in his last game, Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins face the New York Yankees (who will start Domingo German) at 1:05 PM ET on Saturday.

Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Domingo Germán TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Carlos Correa At The Plate

Correa is hitting .250 with three doubles, two home runs and four walks.

Correa has had a hit in seven of 10 games this year (70.0%), including multiple hits three times (30.0%).

He has hit a home run in two of 10 games played this season, and in 4.5% of his plate appearances.

Correa has driven in a run in three games this year (30.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least one run four times this year (40.0%), including one multi-run game.

Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 2 GP 8 1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (75.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (37.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (37.5%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings