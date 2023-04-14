(8-5) will square off against the (9-4) at Yankee Stadium on Friday, April 14 at 7:05 PM ET. Currently stuck at 8 strikeouts, Nestor Cortes Jr. will be looking to notch his 200th strikeout of the season.

Oddsmakers list the Yankees as -175 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Twins +145 moneyline odds to win. The contest's total has been set at 8.5 runs.

Twins vs. Yankees Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, April 14, 2023

Friday, April 14, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Probable Pitchers: Cortes - NYY (2-0, 2.61 ERA) vs Louie Varland - MIN (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Twins vs. Yankees Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Twins vs. Yankees Betting Trends and Insights

The Yankees have won eight, or 66.7%, of the 12 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Yankees have played as moneyline favorites of -175 or shorter in just two games this season, which they won both.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for New York.

The Yankees were the moneyline favorite in nine of their last 10 games, and went 6-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- New York and its opponents combined to go over the total five times.

The Twins have come away with one win in the four contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This will be the worst odds to win that sportsbooks have assigned the Twins this season with a +145 moneyline set for this game.

In four games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have a record of 1-3.

In the last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

Twins vs. Yankees Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jose Miranda 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+140) Carlos Correa 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+185) Byron Buxton 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+270) 0.5 (+170) Dónovan Solano 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+195) Ryan Jeffers 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+190)

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2500 13th 1st

