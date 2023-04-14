Timberwolves vs. Thunder: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NBA Play-In Tournament
The Minnesota Timberwolves and Oklahoma City Thunder are playing in the NBA Playoffs Play-in Tournament, as they compete for a spot in the postseason.
In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Timberwolves vs. Thunder matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Timberwolves vs. Thunder Game Info
- Date: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Time: 9:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Center
Timberwolves vs. Thunder Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Timberwolves Moneyline
|Thunder Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Timberwolves (-5)
|228.5
|-200
|+170
|BetMGM
|Timberwolves (-5.5)
|228.5
|-225
|+180
|PointsBet
|Timberwolves (-4.5)
|228
|-189
|+160
|Tipico
|Timberwolves (-5.5)
|228.5
|-210
|+180
Timberwolves vs. Thunder Betting Trends
- The Timberwolves average 115.8 points per game (12th in the league) while allowing 115.8 per outing (18th in the NBA). They have a -3 scoring differential overall.
- The Thunder outscore opponents by 1.1 points per game (posting 117.5 points per game, fifth in league, and giving up 116.4 per outing, 19th in NBA) and have a +89 scoring differential.
- The teams combine to score 233.3 points per game, 4.8 more points than this matchup's total.
- These two teams surrender 232.2 points per game combined, 3.7 more points than the total for this matchup.
- Minnesota has compiled a 39-42-1 record against the spread this season.
- Oklahoma City has put together a 46-34-2 ATS record so far this year.
