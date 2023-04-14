Ryan Jeffers Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Yankees - April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Ryan Jeffers -- 2-for-4 with a triple in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the New York Yankees, with Nestor Cortes Jr. on the hill, on April 14 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a triple) against the White Sox.
Ryan Jeffers Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Nestor Cortes Jr.
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ryan Jeffers? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Ryan Jeffers At The Plate (2022)
- Jeffers hit .208 with 10 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 23 walks.
- In 31 of 67 games last year (46.3%) Jeffers got at least one hit, and in 12 of those contests (17.9%) he picked up more than one.
- In seven of 67 games last year, he hit a home run (10.4%). He went deep in 3% of his trips to the plate in 2022.
- In 25.4% of his games a season ago (17 of 67), Jeffers picked up an RBI. In eight of those games (11.9%) he recorded more than one RBI, and he had three or more in two contests.
- He came around to score in 19 of his 67 games a year ago (28.4%), with two or more runs scored five times (7.5%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ryan Jeffers Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|33
|.230
|AVG
|.188
|.319
|OBP
|.254
|.380
|SLG
|.348
|9
|XBH
|9
|3
|HR
|4
|11
|RBI
|16
|28/13
|K/BB
|34/10
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|34
|18 (54.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (38.2%)
|5 (15.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (20.6%)
|9 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (29.4%)
|3 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (11.8%)
|7 (21.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (29.4%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Yankees pitching staff ranked fifth in the big leagues last season with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees had the third-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.31).
- Yankees pitchers combined to allow 157 home runs (one per game), the seventh-fewest in the big leagues.
- Cortes (2-0) starts for the Yankees, his third of the season.
- The left-hander last appeared in relief on Thursday, when he tossed 2/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins while giving up hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.