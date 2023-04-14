The Minnesota Twins and Nick Gordon, who went 0-for-5 last time in action, battle Nestor Cortes Jr. and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

Nick Gordon Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Nick Gordon At The Plate

Gordon has a double and a walk while hitting .103.

Gordon has had a base hit in three of 12 games this year, and multiple hits once.

In 12 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.

Gordon has not driven in a run this year.

He has scored at least once three times this year (25.0%), including one multi-run game.

Nick Gordon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 6 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (16.7%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

