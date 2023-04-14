Karl-Anthony Towns will hope to make a difference for the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday at 9:30 PM ET, versus the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Last time out, which was on April 9, Towns posted 30 points and eight rebounds in a 113-108 win versus the Pelicans.

With prop bets available for Towns, let's look at some stats and trends to assist you in making good selections.

Karl-Anthony Towns Prop Bets vs. the Thunder

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 23.5 20.8 19.5 Rebounds 9.5 8.1 7.0 Assists 4.5 4.8 3.7 PRA 37.5 33.7 30.2 PR -- 28.9 26.5 3PM 2.5 2.1 2.3



Karl-Anthony Towns Insights vs. the Thunder

This season, he's put up 6.0% of the Timberwolves' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 14.8 per contest.

He's put up 5.7 threes per game, or 6.0% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Timberwolves average the seventh-most possessions per game with 104. His opponents, the Thunder, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking fifth with 104.7 possessions per contest.

Conceding 116.4 points per game, the Thunder are the 19th-ranked team in the league on defense.

The Thunder allow 46.6 rebounds per contest, worst in the league.

Giving up 25.9 assists per game, the Thunder are the 19th-ranked squad in the league.

Giving up 12.9 made 3-pointers per contest, the Thunder are the 23rd-ranked team in the league.

Karl-Anthony Towns vs. the Thunder

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/23/2022 30 15 8 5 1 0 1 10/19/2022 36 12 6 7 2 0 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.