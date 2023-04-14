Jose Miranda -- 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the New York Yankees, with Nestor Cortes Jr. on the mound, on April 14 at 7:05 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI) in his last game against the Yankees.

Jose Miranda Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023

Friday, April 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium

Nestor Cortes Jr.

TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Jose Miranda At The Plate

Miranda has a double and five walks while batting .212.

In eight of 13 games this year (61.5%), Miranda has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has not homered in his 13 games this season.

Miranda has driven in a run in four games this season (30.8%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored a run in three of 13 games so far this season.

Jose Miranda Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 7 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (57.1%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (14.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (42.9%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (42.9%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings