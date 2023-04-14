Byron Buxton Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Yankees - April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 0-for-2 in his most recent game, Byron Buxton and the Minnesota Twins take on the New York Yankees (who will hand the ball to Nestor Cortes Jr.) at 7:05 PM ET on Friday.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Yankees.
Byron Buxton Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Nestor Cortes Jr.
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Byron Buxton? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Byron Buxton At The Plate
- Buxton leads Minnesota with 13 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .489.
- Buxton has gotten at least one hit in 75.0% of his games this season (nine of 12), with more than one hit four times (33.3%).
- He has hit a home run in two of 12 games played this season, and in 4.1% of his plate appearances.
- In two games this year, Buxton has driven in a run, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.
- In eight of 12 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Byron Buxton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|6
|5 (83.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (50.0%)
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (66.7%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 9.8 K/9, the fifth-best in the league.
- The Yankees have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.37).
- The Yankees surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (11 total, 0.8 per game).
- The Yankees will look to Cortes (2-0) in his third start of the season.
- The lefty last appeared in relief on Thursday, when he tossed 2/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins while giving up hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.