Nick Gordon Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Yankees - April 13
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, Nick Gordon (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Minnesota Twins play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Jhony Brito. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the White Sox.
Nick Gordon Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Jhony Brito
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Nick Gordon At The Plate
- Gordon is hitting .118 with a double and a walk.
- Gordon has had a base hit in three of 11 games this year, and multiple hits once.
- He has not hit a long ball in his 11 games this year.
- Gordon has not driven in a run this season.
- In three of 11 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Nick Gordon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|5
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (20.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff is fifth in MLB with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees' 2.72 team ERA ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (seven total, 0.6 per game).
- The Yankees will look to Brito (2-0) in his third start this season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he went five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
