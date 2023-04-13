Kyle Garlick plays his first game of the season when the Minnesota Twins face off against the New York Yankees and Jhony Brito at Yankee Stadium, Thursday at 7:05 PM ET.

Kyle Garlick Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Yankees Starter: Jhony Brito

TV Channel: MLB Network

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Kyle Garlick At The Plate (2022)

Garlick hit .233 with three doubles, nine home runs and eight walks.

In 40.9% of his games last year (27 of 66), Garlick got a base hit, and in six of those games (9.1%) he recorded multiple hits.

He hit a home run in 10.6% of his games last year (seven of 66), and 5.6% of his trips to the plate.

Garlick picked up an RBI in 11 of 66 games last season (16.7%), with more than one RBI in five of those contests (7.6%).

He touched home plate in 27.3% of his 66 games last year, with more than one run in 6.1% of those games (four).

Kyle Garlick Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 26 GP 36 .271 AVG .209 .348 OBP .240 .390 SLG .462 3 XBH 9 2 HR 7 4 RBI 14 20/4 K/BB 28/4 0 SB 0 Home Away 29 GP 37 13 (44.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (37.8%) 2 (6.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (10.8%) 8 (27.6%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (27.0%) 2 (6.9%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (13.5%) 4 (13.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (18.9%)

