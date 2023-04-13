The Minnesota Twins and Kyle Farmer, who went 0-for-1 last time out, take on Jhony Brito and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Thursday at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the White Sox.

Kyle Farmer Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023

Thursday, April 13, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Jhony Brito

Jhony Brito TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kyle Farmer? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Kyle Farmer At The Plate

Farmer is batting .226 with a double, a home run and two walks.

Farmer has gotten a hit in four of 11 games this season (36.4%), with multiple hits twice.

He has gone deep in one of 11 games, and in 2.9% of his plate appearances.

In three games this season, Farmer has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In four of 11 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Kyle Farmer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 5 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (40.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings