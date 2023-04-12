Wednesday's contest between the Minnesota Twins (7-4) and Chicago White Sox (5-7) going head-to-head at Target Field has a projected final score of 3-2 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Twins, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will begin at 1:10 PM ET on April 12.

The probable pitchers are Sonny Gray (1-0) for the Minnesota Twins and Lucas Giolito for the Chicago White Sox.

Twins vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Twins vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Twins 3, White Sox 2.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. White Sox

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Twins Performance Insights

The Twins have been favorites in eight games this season and won seven (87.5%) of those contests.

Minnesota has been at least -160 moneyline favorites three times this season and won each of those games.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for the Twins.

Minnesota is among the lowest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking 26th with just 44 total runs (four per game) this season.

The Twins' 2.64 team ERA ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.

