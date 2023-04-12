On Wednesday, Kyle Farmer (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Minnesota Twins face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Lucas Giolito. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

He is looking to bounce back after he struck out four times in his most recent game against the White Sox.

Kyle Farmer Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Kyle Farmer At The Plate

  • Farmer has a double, a home run and two walks while batting .233.
  • This season, Farmer has tallied at least one hit in four of 10 games (40.0%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • He has gone deep in one game this year.
  • Farmer has driven in a run in three games this year (30.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored at least once four times this season (40.0%), including one multi-run game.

Kyle Farmer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 5
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (40.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The White Sox pitching staff ranks second in the league with a collective 10.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The White Sox have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.97).
  • White Sox pitchers combine to give up 20 total home runs at a rate of 1.7 per game (fourth-most in baseball).
  • The White Sox will look to Giolito (0-0) in his third start of the season.
  • The righty last appeared on Friday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he went four innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up 12 hits.
