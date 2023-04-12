On Wednesday, Kyle Farmer (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Minnesota Twins face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Lucas Giolito. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

He is looking to bounce back after he struck out four times in his most recent game against the White Sox.

Kyle Farmer Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Stadium: Target Field

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Kyle Farmer At The Plate

Farmer has a double, a home run and two walks while batting .233.

This season, Farmer has tallied at least one hit in four of 10 games (40.0%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has gone deep in one game this year.

Farmer has driven in a run in three games this year (30.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored at least once four times this season (40.0%), including one multi-run game.

Kyle Farmer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 5 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (40.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

