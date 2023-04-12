On Wednesday, Byron Buxton (coming off going 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) and the Minnesota Twins play the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Lucas Giolito. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the White Sox.

Byron Buxton Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +225)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Looking to place a prop bet on Byron Buxton? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Byron Buxton At The Plate

  • Buxton leads Minnesota with 12 hits, batting .308 this season with four extra-base hits.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 56th in batting average, 99th in on-base percentage, and 47th in slugging.
  • Buxton has picked up a hit in eight of 10 games this year, with multiple hits four times.
  • In 10 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
  • In two games this year, Buxton has driven in a run, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.
  • In seven of 10 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Byron Buxton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 5
4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (80.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (60.0%)
4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The 10.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the White Sox pitching staff ranks second in the league.
  • The White Sox have a 5.97 team ERA that ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • White Sox pitchers combine to give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (20 total, 1.7 per game).
  • The White Sox will look to Giolito (0-0) in his third start this season.
  • In his last appearance on Friday, the right-hander tossed four innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, allowing seven earned runs while surrendering 12 hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.