In an NBA Play-In Tournament matchup, the Los Angeles Lakers will face the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Timberwolves vs. Lakers Game Info

When: Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: TNT

Timberwolves Stats Insights

The Timberwolves have shot at a 49.0% rate from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points above the 46.9% shooting opponents of the Lakers have averaged.

This season, Minnesota has a 35-15 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 46.9% from the field.

The Timberwolves are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at 18th.

The Timberwolves put up only 0.8 fewer points per game (115.8) than the Lakers give up (116.6).

Minnesota has put together a 22-12 record in games it scores more than 116.6 points.

Timberwolves Home & Away Comparison

At home the Timberwolves score 115.9 points per game, 0.3 more than on the road (115.6). On defense they allow 115.0 points per game at home, 1.6 less than away (116.6).

This year the Timberwolves are picking up fewer assists at home (26.0 per game) than on the road (26.3).

Timberwolves Injuries