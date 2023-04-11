The Los Angeles Lakers are 8.5-point favorites heading into an NBA Playoffs Play-in matchup with the Minnesota Timberwolves at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on TNT. The over/under is 232.5 for the matchup.

Timberwolves vs. Lakers Odds & Info

  • When: Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
  • TV: TNT
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Lakers -8.5 232.5

Timberwolves Betting Records & Stats

  • Minnesota has played 39 games this season that ended with a combined score above 232.5 points.
  • Minnesota has had an average of 231.6 points scored in its games so far this season, 0.9 points fewer than this game's over/under.
  • Minnesota has gone 38-43-0 ATS this year.
  • The Timberwolves have been chosen as underdogs in 43 games this year and have walked away with the win 21 times (48.8%) in those games.
  • Minnesota has not won as an underdog of +290 or more on the moneyline this season in two games with those odds or longer.
  • Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Minnesota has a 25.6% chance of pulling out a win.

Timberwolves vs. Lakers Over/Under Stats

Lakers vs Timberwolves Total Facts
Games Over 232.5 % of Games Over 232.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Lakers 43 52.4% 117.2 233 116.6 232.4 232.1
Timberwolves 39 47.6% 115.8 233 115.8 232.4 231.1

Additional Timberwolves Insights & Trends

  • Minnesota has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall over its last 10 games.
  • In their past 10 contests, the Timberwolves have gone over the total four times.
  • Minnesota has performed better against the spread on the road (21-20-0) than at home (17-23-0) this season.
  • The Timberwolves' 115.8 points per game are just 0.8 fewer points than the 116.6 the Lakers give up to opponents.
  • Minnesota has put together a 22-12 ATS record and a 22-12 overall record in games it scores more than 116.6 points.

Timberwolves vs. Lakers Betting Splits

Lakers and Timberwolves Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Lakers 41-41 2-2 44-38
Timberwolves 38-43 2-2 37-45

Timberwolves vs. Lakers Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Lakers Timberwolves
117.2
Points Scored (PG)
 115.8
6
NBA Rank (PPG)
 12
31-13
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 22-12
34-10
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 22-12
116.6
Points Allowed (PG)
 115.8
20
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 18
28-14
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 27-20
28-14
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 32-16

