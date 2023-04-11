Jose Miranda -- 1-for-5 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Chicago White Sox, with Lance Lynn on the mound, on April 11 at 7:40 PM ET.

Jose Miranda Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn

Lance Lynn TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Jose Miranda At The Plate

Miranda has four walks while batting .200.

Miranda has had a base hit in six of 10 games this season, and multiple hits once.

In 10 games played this year, he has not homered.

Miranda has driven in a run in three games this season (30.0%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.

Jose Miranda Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 6 3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

