Having lost four straight at home, the Chicago Blackhawks host the Minnesota Wild on Monday, starting at 9:00 PM ET.

You can turn on ESPN to see the Blackhawks look to defeat the Wild.

Wild Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Monday, April 10, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

Wild vs. Blackhawks Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
3/25/2023 Wild Blackhawks 3-1 MIN
12/16/2022 Wild Blackhawks 4-1 MIN
10/30/2022 Blackhawks Wild 4-3 (F/SO) MIN

Wild Stats & Trends

  • The Wild have allowed 210 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking third in NHL play for the fewest goals against.
  • The Wild's 231 total goals (2.9 per game) rank 24th in the NHL.
  • In their past 10 matchups, the Wild are 6-2-2 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.
  • Over on the defensive side, the Wild have given up 25 goals (2.5 per game) in those 10 matchups.
  • They are scoring at a 3.3 goals-per-game average (33 total) during that time.

Wild Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Kirill Kaprizov 66 39 35 74 53 49 40%
Mats Zuccarello 77 22 45 67 44 44 39.3%
Matthew Boldy 79 30 31 61 39 50 57.4%
Joel Eriksson Ek 78 23 37 60 14 44 49.4%
Marcus Johansson 78 17 25 42 30 29 42%

Blackhawks Stats & Trends

  • The Blackhawks have conceded 288 total goals this season (3.6 per game), 27th in the league.
  • With 191 goals (2.4 per game), the Blackhawks have the NHL's 32nd-ranked offense.
  • Over the past 10 contests, the Blackhawks have claimed 55.0% of the possible points with a 1-9-0 record.
  • Over on the defensive side, the Blackhawks have allowed 41 goals (4.1 per game) over those 10 matchups.
  • They are scoring at a 1.8 goals-per-game average (18 total) during that time.

Blackhawks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Taylor Raddysh 78 20 17 37 29 33 55.6%
Seth Jones 69 12 23 35 64 45 -
Andreas Athanasiou 78 18 17 35 45 56 41.8%
Jonathan Toews 50 14 16 30 40 32 63.1%
Tyler Johnson 53 11 19 30 21 31 50.9%

