When the (4-6) match up with the (6-3) at Target Field on Monday, April 10 at 2:10 PM ET, Dylan Cease will be seeking his 200th strikeout of the season (he currently has 18).

The White Sox are -115 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Twins (-105). The game's total is set at 7.5 runs.

Twins vs. White Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, April 10, 2023

Monday, April 10, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Cease - CHW (1-0, 1.59 ERA) vs Kenta Maeda - MIN (0-1, 1.80 ERA)

Twins vs. White Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Twins vs. White Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The White Sox have won two of the five games they've played as favorites this season.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the White Sox have a 2-3 record (winning 40% of their games).

Chicago has a 53.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Twins have were defeated in both of the games they've played as underdogs this season.

The Twins have played as an underdog of -105 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

Twins vs. White Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Nick Gordon 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+210) Dónovan Solano 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+250) Michael A. Taylor 0.5 (-115) 0.5 (-115) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+320) Carlos Correa 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+225) Byron Buxton 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+225)

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +3500 14th 2nd

