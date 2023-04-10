Nick Gordon -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Chicago White Sox, with Dylan Cease on the mound, on April 10 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Astros.

Nick Gordon Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease

Dylan Cease TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Nick Gordon At The Plate

Gordon is hitting .091 with a walk.

Twice in eight games this season, Gordon has gotten a hit, but he's had zero multi-hit games.

He has not hit a long ball in his eight games this season.

Gordon has not driven in a run this year.

He has scored a run in two games this season, and had multiple runs in one of those games.

Nick Gordon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 5 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings