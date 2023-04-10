Michael A. Taylor Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. White Sox - April 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Michael A. Taylor and the Minnesota Twins take on the Chicago White Sox (who will hand the ball to Dylan Cease) at 2:10 PM ET on Monday.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Astros.
Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)
Michael A. Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor has two doubles while hitting .194.
- Taylor has had a base hit in five of nine games this season, and multiple hits once.
- He has not gone deep in his nine games this season.
- Taylor has not driven in a run this year.
- He has not scored a run this year.
Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|6
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff ranks sixth in the league with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox have a 6.80 team ERA that ranks 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to give up the second-most home runs in baseball (18 total, 1.8 per game).
- Cease (1-0) gets the starting nod for the White Sox, his third of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the San Francisco Giants, when he went five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up one hit.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 23rd in ERA (1.59), seventh in WHIP (.706), and fifth in K/9 (14.3) among pitchers who qualify.
