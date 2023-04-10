Jose Miranda Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. White Sox - April 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Monday, Jose Miranda (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Minnesota Twins face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Dylan Cease. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Astros.
Jose Miranda Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Jose Miranda At The Plate
- Miranda has four walks while batting .200.
- Miranda has had a base hit in five of nine games this year, and multiple hits once.
- In nine games played this season, he has not gone deep.
- Miranda has had an RBI in three games this year.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, but just one run each time.
Jose Miranda Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|6
|2 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (50.0%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox have a 6.80 team ERA that ranks 28th across all league pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to give up 18 total home runs at a clip of 1.8 per game (second-most in baseball).
- Cease (1-0) starts for the White Sox, his third of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the San Francisco Giants, when he threw five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up one hit.
- The 27-year-old's 1.59 ERA ranks 23rd, .706 WHIP ranks seventh, and 14.3 K/9 ranks fifth among qualifying pitchers this season.
