On Monday, Jose Miranda (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Minnesota Twins face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Dylan Cease. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Astros.

Jose Miranda Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Jose Miranda At The Plate

  • Miranda has four walks while batting .200.
  • Miranda has had a base hit in five of nine games this year, and multiple hits once.
  • In nine games played this season, he has not gone deep.
  • Miranda has had an RBI in three games this year.
  • He has scored a run in two games this year, but just one run each time.

Jose Miranda Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 6
2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The White Sox pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The White Sox have a 6.80 team ERA that ranks 28th across all league pitching staffs.
  • White Sox pitchers combine to give up 18 total home runs at a clip of 1.8 per game (second-most in baseball).
  • Cease (1-0) starts for the White Sox, his third of the season.
  • The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the San Francisco Giants, when he threw five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up one hit.
  • The 27-year-old's 1.59 ERA ranks 23rd, .706 WHIP ranks seventh, and 14.3 K/9 ranks fifth among qualifying pitchers this season.
