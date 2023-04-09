Timberwolves vs. Pelicans: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - April 9
The New Orleans Pelicans (42-39), on Sunday, April 9, 2023 at Target Center, go up against the Minnesota Timberwolves (41-40). The game begins at 3:30 PM ET on BSN and BSNO.
In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Timberwolves vs. Pelicans matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Timberwolves vs. Pelicans Game Info
- Date: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSN and BSNO
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Center
Timberwolves vs. Pelicans Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Timberwolves Moneyline
|Pelicans Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Timberwolves (-3.5)
|227
|-155
|+135
|BetMGM
|Timberwolves (-3.5)
|226.5
|-165
|+140
|Tipico
|Timberwolves (-3.5)
|-
|-155
|+135
Timberwolves vs. Pelicans Betting Trends
- The Timberwolves have a -8 scoring differential, putting up 115.8 points per game (12th in the league) and allowing 115.9 (18th in the NBA).
- The Pelicans are outscoring opponents by 1.9 points per game, with a +160 scoring differential overall. They put up 114.4 points per game (15th in NBA) and allow 112.5 per contest (ninth in league).
- These two teams rack up a combined 230.2 points per game, 3.2 more points than this matchup's total.
- These teams allow 228.4 points per game combined, 1.4 more points than this matchup's total.
- Minnesota has won 38 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 43 times.
- New Orleans has covered 41 times in 81 chances against the spread this season.
Timberwolves and Pelicans NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Timberwolves
|+25000
|+10000
|-130
|Pelicans
|+25000
|+8000
|-105
