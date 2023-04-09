Ryan Jeffers Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Astros - April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Ryan Jeffers is back in action for the Minnesota Twins versus Hunter Brown and the Houston AstrosApril 9 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his most recent action (on April 9 against the Marlins) he went 1-for-3 with a double.
Ryan Jeffers Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Astros Starter: Hunter Brown
- TV Channel: BSNX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Ryan Jeffers At The Plate (2022)
- Jeffers hit .208 with 10 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 23 walks.
- Jeffers picked up a hit in 46.3% of his games last year (31 of 67), with more than one hit in 12 of those contests (17.9%).
- He hit a long ball in 10.4% of his games last year (seven of 67), and 3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 25.4% of his games a season ago (17 of 67), Jeffers drove in a run. In eight of those games (11.9%) he recorded more than one RBI, and he had three or more in two contests.
- He scored in 19 of 67 games last season (28.4%), including scoring more than once in 7.5% of his games (five times).
Ryan Jeffers Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|33
|.230
|AVG
|.188
|.319
|OBP
|.254
|.380
|SLG
|.348
|9
|XBH
|9
|3
|HR
|4
|11
|RBI
|16
|28/13
|K/BB
|34/10
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|34
|18 (54.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (38.2%)
|5 (15.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (20.6%)
|9 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (29.4%)
|3 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (11.8%)
|7 (21.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (29.4%)
Astros Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Astros had a collective 9.5 K/9 last season, the third-best in MLB.
- The Astros had the second-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (2.89).
- The Astros allowed the second-fewest home runs in baseball (134 total, 0.8 per game).
- Brown (0-0) gets the start for the Astros, his second of the season.
- His most recent time out came on Tuesday against the Detroit Tigers, when the right-hander went 4 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
