After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Michael A. Taylor and the Minnesota Twins take on the Houston Astros (who will start Hunter Brown) at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.

Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field

Hunter Brown

Hunter Brown TV Channel: BSNX

BSNX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Michael A. Taylor At The Plate

Taylor is hitting .214 with two doubles.

Taylor has had a base hit in five of eight games this season, and multiple hits once.

He has not homered in his eight games this year.

Taylor has not driven in a run this year.

He has not scored a run this year.

Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 2 GP 6 1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 1 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Astros Pitching Rankings