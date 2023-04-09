The Minnesota Twins and Jose Miranda, who went 1-for-5 last time out, take on Hunter Brown and the Houston Astros at Target Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

Jose Miranda Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

BSNX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Jose Miranda At The Plate

Miranda is batting .226 with four walks.

Miranda has had a base hit in five of eight games this year, and multiple hits once.

He has not gone deep in his eight games this season.

Miranda has had an RBI in three games this season.

He has scored a run in two games this year, but just one run each time.

Jose Miranda Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 2 GP 6 2 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%) 1 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Astros Pitching Rankings