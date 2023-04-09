Byron Buxton Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Astros - April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Minnesota Twins and Byron Buxton, who went 1-for-5 with a home run and three RBI last time out, take on Hunter Brown and the Houston Astros at Target Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he racked up three RBI (going 1-for-5 with a home run) against the Astros.
Byron Buxton Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Astros Starter: Hunter Brown
- TV Channel: BSNX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Byron Buxton At The Plate
- Buxton has 10 hits, which leads Minnesota hitters this season, while batting .333 with three extra-base hits.
- Among qualified batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 41st, his on-base percentage ranks 68th, and he is 47th in the league in slugging.
- Buxton has picked up a hit in 85.7% of his seven games this season, with multiple hits in 57.1% of those games.
- He has hit a home run in one of seven games, and in 3.1% of his plate appearances.
- Buxton has driven in a run in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.
- He has scored at least once five times this year (71.4%), including one multi-run game.
Byron Buxton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|2
|GP
|5
|2 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (80.0%)
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (60.0%)
|2 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (60.0%)
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.6 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Astros have a 4.38 team ERA that ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to allow 10 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
- The Astros will look to Brown (0-0) in his second start of the season.
- His most recent time out came on Tuesday against the Detroit Tigers, when the right-hander tossed 4 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
