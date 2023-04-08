Wild vs. Blues: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Minnesota Wild (44-24-10) will attempt to halt a three-game losing streak when they take on the St. Louis Blues (37-35-7) at home on Saturday, April 8 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSN, and BSMW.
Wild vs. Blues Game Info
- When: Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSMW
- Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Wild (-240)
|Blues (+200)
|-
Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today
Wild Betting Insights
- The Wild have won 35 of their 53 games when favored on the moneyline this season (66.0%).
- Minnesota is 9-1 (winning 90.0% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -240 or shorter.
- The Wild have an implied moneyline win probability of 70.6% in this contest.
Wild vs. Blues Rankings
|Wild Total (Rank)
|Blues Total (Rank)
|226 (25th)
|Goals
|255 (15th)
|207 (3rd)
|Goals Allowed
|287 (28th)
|52 (15th)
|Power Play Goals
|45 (21st)
|46 (12th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|56 (22nd)
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Wild with DraftKings.
Wild Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 contests, Minnesota went over four times.
- In their last 10 games, the Wild are scoring 0.2 fewer goals per game than their season-long average.
- The Wild offense's 226 total goals (2.9 per game) rank 25th in the NHL.
- The Wild have allowed the third-fewest goals in NHL action this season, 207 (2.6 per game).
- The team is ranked 13th in goal differential at +19.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.