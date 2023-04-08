Wild vs. Blues Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - April 8
The Minnesota Wild (44-24-10) will aim to break a three-game losing streak when they take on the St. Louis Blues (37-35-7) at home on Saturday, April 8 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSN, and BSMW.
In the past 10 games, the Wild have a record of 5-3-2. They have totaled 30 goals, while their opponents have scored 26. They have gone on the power play 28 times during that span, and have capitalized with four goals (14.3% of opportunities).
Here is our prediction for who will capture the victory in Saturday's game.
Wild vs. Blues Predictions for Saturday
Our projections model for this matchup calls for a final score of Wild 4, Blues 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Wild (-245)
- Computer Predicted Total: 6.3
- Computer Predicted Spread: Wild (-2)
Wild Splits and Trends
- The Wild have finished 12-10-22 in overtime matchups as part of an overall record of 44-24-10.
- Minnesota has 28 points (12-7-4) in the 23 games it has played that were decided by one goal.
- The 12 times this season the Wild finished a game with just one goal, they went 3-7-2 (eight points).
- Minnesota has scored exactly two goals in 17 games this season (9-7-1 record, 19 points).
- The Wild have scored more than two goals in 45 games (32-7-6, 70 points).
- In the 33 games when Minnesota has recorded a lone power-play goal, it went 21-10-2 to register 44 points.
- In the 40 games when it outshot its opponent, Minnesota is 22-13-5 (49 points).
- The Wild have been outshot by opponents 36 times, and went 21-10-5 (47 points).
|Wild Rank
|Wild AVG
|Blues AVG
|Blues Rank
|25th
|2.9
|Goals Scored
|3.23
|15th
|3rd
|2.65
|Goals Allowed
|3.63
|26th
|18th
|31.1
|Shots
|28.6
|27th
|14th
|31
|Shots Allowed
|32.3
|24th
|15th
|21.7%
|Power Play %
|19.4%
|21st
|11th
|81.2%
|Penalty Kill %
|72.8%
|29th
Wild vs. Blues Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSMW
- Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota
